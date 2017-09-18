Editors Choice Pictures
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A soldier from the Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company rests on a limb of a tree damaged by Hurricane Irma as her unit waits for transport on a Navy landing craft while evacuating in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery...more
New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical agent at those not complying, after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile. KCNA via REUTERS
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in...more
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A small boy walks with his mother in front of French artist JR's image of an inquisitive baby looking into the United States over the U.S.- Mexico border wall towards Tecate, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Students walk in a damaged classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The cast accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mary Turner
A Black Lives Matter protester stands in front of St. Louis Police Department officers equipped with riot gear after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of...more
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in...more
Casa C-101 Aviojets from the Spanish Air Force aerobatic group Patrulla Aguila (Eagle Patrol) fly during an international aerial and naval military exhibition commemorating the centennial of the Spanish Naval Aviation, over a beach near the naval...more
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates after winning his match against Australia's Jordan Thompson during the Davis Cup semifinals. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes cover under an umbrella as he greets members of the public who visit the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, as part of Heritage Days. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Basketball - Slovenia v Serbia - European Championships EuroBasket 2017 Final - Istanbul, Turkey - September 17, 2017 - Players of Slovenia celebrate their victory. REUTERS/Osman Orsal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A house completely destroyed by Hurricane Irma, in the Cruz Bay area of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Forensics investigators film a property being searched after a man was arrested in connection with an explosion on a London Underground train, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
