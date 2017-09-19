Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in Scheveningen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Boats remain anchored in a wharf as Hurricane Maria approaches in Guadeloupe island, France. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Protesters stage a "die-in" during a peaceful rally outside the police headquarters after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
People watch as smoke billows from a fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Hillary Clinton, holding a copy of her children's book, takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happened� as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (2nd R) seen nearby, at a military training ground in the Leningrad region, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A Rohingya refugee carries a baby through a swollen water stream in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
South Korean soldiers take part in a combined arms collective training exercise in Pocheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they continue to protest for a fourth day after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evacuates in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
People stand next to a damaged airborne assault vehicle, a monument to the perished paratroopers, after a blast in the center of the rebel-held city of Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro serves lunch during an event related to the beginning of classes at a school in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical agent at those not complying, after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
