Editors Choice Pictures

Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
President Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Palestinian militants of the al-Nasser Saladin Brigades take part in a drill as a model depicting the Dome of the Rock is seen, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A damaged car is seen outside a building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People walk along a flooded seafront after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they continue to protest for a fourth day after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who...more
Boys play on a damaged military tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-held southern town of Bosra al-Sham, Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2018 show in a presentation at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happened� as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Burnley's James Tarkowski in action with Leeds United's Jay-Rot Grot. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
View of the devastation caused by a forest fire in front of Brasilia's National Park, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A newborn Asian elephant is pictured at Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. Courtesy Pairi Daiza/Benoit Bouchez/via REUTERS
Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) is doused with water by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the tenth inning against the New York Mets. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
People stand next to a damaged airborne assault vehicle, a monument to the perished paratroopers, after a blast in the center of the rebel-held city of Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Police officers are seen next to a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Crewmen brace themselves from the propeller wash of a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey departing the aboard the USS Kearsarge as U.S. military continues to evacuate from the U.S. Virgin Islands in advance of Hurricane Maria, in the Caribbean Sea near the...more
Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A worker is seen at the construction site of the Nizhniy Novgorod stadium which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesa, Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS
