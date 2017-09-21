Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 21, 2017 | 11:45pm BST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 30
People hang out during a protest outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People hang out during a protest outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
People hang out during a protest outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 30
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 30
Firefigters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Firefigters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Firefigters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 30
A woman tries to walks out from her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman tries to walks out from her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A woman tries to walks out from her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 30
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 30
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 30
Clothing items are discarded in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Clothing items are discarded in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Clothing items are discarded in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 30
A video projection is seen on the face of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he arrives for a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A video projection is seen on the face of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he arrives for a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A video projection is seen on the face of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he arrives for a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 30
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim looks out of a window from a building near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim looks out of a window from a building near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim looks out of a window from a building near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 30
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS

Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 30
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 30
People react near a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

People react near a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
People react near a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Close
13 / 30
An injured beggar lays on the ground, doused with water, after a bee attack near Kenya's Supreme Court during a demonstration by supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An injured beggar lays on the ground, doused with water, after a bee attack near Kenya's Supreme Court during a demonstration by supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
An injured beggar lays on the ground, doused with water, after a bee attack near Kenya's Supreme Court during a demonstration by supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 30
A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 30
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a campaign rally for the upcoming September 24 general election in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a campaign rally for the upcoming September 24 general election in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a campaign rally for the upcoming September 24 general election in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 30
Jet fighters release flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Jet fighters release flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Jet fighters release flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
17 / 30
A Turkish Navy diver in an atmosphere diving suit (ADS) surfaces after a dive, on board the Turkish Navy's submarine rescue mother ship TCG Alemdar, during the Dynamic Monarch-17, a NATO-sponsored submarine escape and rescue exercise, off the Turkish Naval base of Aksaz, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish Navy diver in an atmosphere diving suit (ADS) surfaces after a dive, on board the Turkish Navy's submarine rescue mother ship TCG Alemdar, during the Dynamic Monarch-17, a NATO-sponsored submarine escape and rescue exercise, off the Turkish...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A Turkish Navy diver in an atmosphere diving suit (ADS) surfaces after a dive, on board the Turkish Navy's submarine rescue mother ship TCG Alemdar, during the Dynamic Monarch-17, a NATO-sponsored submarine escape and rescue exercise, off the Turkish Naval base of Aksaz, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 30
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 30
A crowd of protesters lift up a ballot box outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building after junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove was arrested by Spanish police during a raid on several government offices, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A crowd of protesters lift up a ballot box outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building after junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove was arrested by Spanish police during a raid on several government offices, in Barcelona, Spain....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A crowd of protesters lift up a ballot box outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building after junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove was arrested by Spanish police during a raid on several government offices, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
20 / 30
A view of the 2nd century Roman amphitheatre in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A view of the 2nd century Roman amphitheatre in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A view of the 2nd century Roman amphitheatre in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
21 / 30
Horses are ridden early in the morning in Hyde Park in London Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Horses are ridden early in the morning in Hyde Park in London Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Horses are ridden early in the morning in Hyde Park in London Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 30
Immigrant Isa Hocson, 59, poses with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after attending a naturalization ceremony to become a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Isa Hocson, 59, poses with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after attending a naturalization ceremony to become a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Immigrant Isa Hocson, 59, poses with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after attending a naturalization ceremony to become a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 30
Two Kurdish men pose for the camera in a square in the old city of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Two Kurdish men pose for the camera in a square in the old city of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Two Kurdish men pose for the camera in a square in the old city of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
24 / 30
An official works in the burnt-out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An official works in the burnt-out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
An official works in the burnt-out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 30
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
26 / 30
A member of the wheelchair basketball team plays during a training session in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A member of the wheelchair basketball team plays during a training session in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A member of the wheelchair basketball team plays during a training session in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
27 / 30
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on huge screens as he performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. REUTERS/ArndWiegmann

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on huge screens as he performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. REUTERS/ArndWiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on huge screens as he performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. REUTERS/ArndWiegmann
Close
28 / 30
Visitors try Konami's Love Plus Every game at Tokyo Game Show 2017 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors try Konami's Love Plus Every game at Tokyo Game Show 2017 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Visitors try Konami's Love Plus Every game at Tokyo Game Show 2017 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
29 / 30
A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Sep 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Sep 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Sep 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast