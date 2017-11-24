Editor's Choice Pictures

A dead chicken is seen on the floor of a chicken shop in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugee Abul Talek, 65, bought the chicken for one of his sick children. "I bought this chicken for 150 taka. I think the price...more

A dead chicken is seen on the floor of a chicken shop in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugee Abul Talek, 65, bought the chicken for one of his sick children. "I bought this chicken for 150 taka. I think the price is too much for me, a few days ago it was 130 taka and now it has increased 20 taka. I can't go out of the camp to buy chicken, that's why I bought it from here," he said. The price in Palong Khali refugee camp is 150 taka per chicken. The price in Palong Khali Bazar is 120 taka per chicken. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

