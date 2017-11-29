Editors Choice Pictures
South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undefined location in the east coast of South Korea. The Defence Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Light from lava inside the crater is reflected off volcanic ash from Mount Agung, as seen from Jemeluk Beach, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS
People watch a television broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers level a salt pan in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair competition from new car sharing companies such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid , Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Israeli police surround a structure as an Israeli settler stands atop the structure near an Israeli flag and a banner, in the Netiv Haavot neighbourhood in the West Bank settlement of Elazar, which is slated for demolition by March 2018. The Hebrew...more
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at Kyite Ka San Football Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach, U.S., in this still image taken from a drone. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive relief aid at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks...more
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
President Trump, flanked by an empty chair marked for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who chose not to meet with Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), speaks with reporters at the White...more
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Foundling Museum in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
A member of the wingsuit flyers duo, known as the Soul Flyers, is seen in mid-air as he catches up and flies into the open door of Pilatus Porter plane, piloted by Philippe Bouvier, after B.A.S.E. jumping off the Jungfrau mountain, 4158 meters, in...more
People walk past an Orthodox church after a service marking the first day of the Nativity Fast, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves upon his arrival to his inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in as president at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The Souyz-2 spacecraft with Meteor-M satellite and 18 additional small satellites launches from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome, near the town of Tsiolkovsky in Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer
Actors Molly Hanson (L) and Marlon Moore pose for a photograph in St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. Windsor Castle will host a new immersive production of Charles Dickens's 'A Christmas Carol', which will be staged in the Castle's...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Protests
Our top protest photos from the past year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.
Bali volcano erupts
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts after spewing huge columns of ash over the past few days.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
North Korea's latest missile test
North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.