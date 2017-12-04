Editors Choice Pictures
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A person walks along the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) as it is silhouetted against the supermoon during its rise in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a Molotov cocktail during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election at Villanueva neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks attend a ceremony at the Angkor Wat temple to pray for peace and stability in Cambodia, in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio joins demonstrators as they take part in a protest against government's tax reforms next to the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the 8th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition near the Notre Dame Cathedral on the river Seine in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
President Trump boards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, before his departure back to Washington, U.S., December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Rohingya refugees line up for relief aid distribution at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusrah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
One of the eight men and a woman holding Turkish citizenship, who were arrested on suspected links to a leftist militant group outlawed in Turkey following an operation by Greek security services, is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the...more
A 10-foot long remote controlled flying Santa makes a test flight over the ocean in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People wash clothes on the banks of the river Brahmaputra on a foggy winter morning in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A relative of Kimberly Fonseca, 19, who was shot during a protest, touches her coffin after the Honduras government enforced a curfew while still mired in chaos over a contested presidential election, outside morgue building in Tegucigalpa, Honduras....more
Rohingya refugees build a make-shift mosque at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner rests during the Marathon des Sables in Paracas, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Military secure worshippers outside Al Rawdah mosque during the first Friday prayer after the attack in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man tries to take a photo of the Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in red to mark World AIDS Day, hidden by the fog in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
History enthusiast, dressed as a soldier, rides his horse during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The supermoon sets over the church of Nuestra Senora de la Encarnacion at dawn in Olvera, near Cadiz, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A ferris wheel is seen behind one of the seven statues by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa at Massena square in Nice, France. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos of the year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos from the past year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Pictures of the month: November
Our top photos from the past month.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.