Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A masked Palestinian gestures in front of a burned barricade during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Cardiff City's Souleymane Bamba has a shot at goal against Reading. Action Images/Paul Childs
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) take part in a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
(L-R) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, exit a news conference for the film "16 Women and Donald Trump" which focuses on women who have publicly accused...more
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People take pictures as huge waves crash on the Viavelez seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after reports of an explosion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A cormorant takes flight from a tree during a foggy winter morning at Taudaha wetlands in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Venezuelan woman stands in a kitchen of a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighborhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Two young women carry a model reindeer past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The sun sets behind the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A vehicle damaged by shrapnel and an explosive wave, sits abandoned in the Oktyabrsky district in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
R20 founder and former California state governor Arnold Schwarzenegger rides the new Velib' Metropole self-service public bicycle by the Smovengo consortium as he arrives at a news conference ahead of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France....more
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London. Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace via REUTERS
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Children play in the snow in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Palestinian man inspects a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority
A Bangladeshi man with a homemade bomb strapped to his body set off an explosion at a New York commuter hub during rush hour, wounding himself and three others.