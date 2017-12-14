Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 14, 2017 | 5:10pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
1 / 24
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 24
President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 24
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 24
Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 24
A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 24
Christian protesters light candles as they take part in a march to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Christian protesters light candles as they take part in a march to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Christian protesters light candles as they take part in a march to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 24
Youths wait to perform during the celebration of St. Lucia's Day at the Swedish Evangelical and Lutheran church of St. Katarina in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Youths wait to perform during the celebration of St. Lucia's Day at the Swedish Evangelical and Lutheran church of St. Katarina in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Youths wait to perform during the celebration of St. Lucia's Day at the Swedish Evangelical and Lutheran church of St. Katarina in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
9 / 24
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 24
Huseyin Emre Sakci of Turkey competes in Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Huseyin Emre Sakci of Turkey competes in Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Huseyin Emre Sakci of Turkey competes in Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
People dressed as characters from Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People dressed as characters from Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
People dressed as characters from Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 24
A man dressed as a panda rests and smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man dressed as a panda rests and smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A man dressed as a panda rests and smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 24
A worker hangs dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker hangs dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A worker hangs dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 24
A squirrel climbs up the leg of Tony Bousell, who is on a break from work, near the Southbank area of London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A squirrel climbs up the leg of Tony Bousell, who is on a break from work, near the Southbank area of London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A squirrel climbs up the leg of Tony Bousell, who is on a break from work, near the Southbank area of London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 24
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 24
Rohingya refugees climb on a bamboo scaffold as they drill a water well at the Mayner Ghona refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugees climb on a bamboo scaffold as they drill a water well at the Mayner Ghona refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Rohingya refugees climb on a bamboo scaffold as they drill a water well at the Mayner Ghona refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron as he hosts the leaders of the G5 Sahel countries - Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania, as well as Germany, Italy and and Saudi Arabia to discuss how to speed up the implementation of the G5 West African counter-terrorism force in La Celle Saint Cloud, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron as he hosts the leaders of the G5 Sahel countries - Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania, as well as Germany, Italy and and Saudi Arabia to discuss how to speed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron as he hosts the leaders of the G5 Sahel countries - Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania, as well as Germany, Italy and and Saudi Arabia to discuss how to speed up the implementation of the G5 West African counter-terrorism force in La Celle Saint Cloud, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
18 / 24
Maru, a two-month-old King Penguin chick and the first successful hatching by the Jurong Bird Park in almost a decade, looks on from a Christmas theme enclosure in the Penguin Coast exhibit at the park in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Maru, a two-month-old King Penguin chick and the first successful hatching by the Jurong Bird Park in almost a decade, looks on from a Christmas theme enclosure in the Penguin Coast exhibit at the park in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Maru, a two-month-old King Penguin chick and the first successful hatching by the Jurong Bird Park in almost a decade, looks on from a Christmas theme enclosure in the Penguin Coast exhibit at the park in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 24
Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
20 / 24
Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, departs after a full day being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff, as part of the panel's ongoing investigation of allegations of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, departs after a full day being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff, as part of the panel's ongoing investigation of allegations of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, departs after a full day being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff, as part of the panel's ongoing investigation of allegations of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 24
A Rohingya refugee prepares to carry a cement cylinder at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Rohingya refugee prepares to carry a cement cylinder at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A Rohingya refugee prepares to carry a cement cylinder at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 24
A prosthetic leg lies amid rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A prosthetic leg lies amid rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A prosthetic leg lies amid rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
23 / 24
President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Dec 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Dec 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New Year.

Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire

Six months after the Grenfell Tower fire

Survivors of a blaze that killed 71 people six months ago in the Grenfell Tower social housing block in west London wept during a multi-faith memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral attended by members of the royal family.

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast