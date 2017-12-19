Editors Choice Pictures
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5) in DuPont, Washington. REUTERS/Nick Adams
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man attends the inauguration of memorial at the site of last year's truck attack in a Christmas market, which killed 12 people and injured many others, at Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Demonstrators clash with police (not pictured) as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Aosta
A man is seen at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) building after it was set on fire by Kurdish protesters in Pera magroon district in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Albania's opposition lawmakers throw smoke bombs inside the Parliament during the election of the new prosecutor, in Albanian Parliament in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/STRINGER
A migrant child looks through a porthole as they wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, enters Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An aerial view of a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Palestinian demonstrators hold a birthday party during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from November 3 through December 12, a total of 804...more
A winter swimmer dives into the icy waters of a river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer assists a colleague during clashes with demonstrators as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Newly elected president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Inmates embrace their brides during a community wedding organized by Coracao Solidario (Solidarity Heart) at the male prison Lemos de Brito at Bangu, largest prison complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Prima ballerina Cecilia Kerche of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from Selma
Life in the Alabama city made famous during the Civil Rights era.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
California battles historic wildfire
The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.
Deadly train derailment in Washington
An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Here comes Santa Claus
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.