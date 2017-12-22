Editors Choice Pictures
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's...more
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman tries to push a riot police barricade during healthcare employees and students protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Stranded passengers ride on a makeshift raft after all ferry service were cancelled, a day after a Philippine vessel capsized because of bad weather in Infanta, Quezon in the Philippines. Reuters/Erik De Castro
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Israeli forces fire teargas canisters during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A woman cleans up debris near her house damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Cuban flag decorates a subsidised state store, or "bodega", where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fans of Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, react as a hearse carrying his coffin leaves during his funeral at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Palestinians burn a poster depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as the U.N. General Assembly holds an emergency special session to vote on a draft resolution calling on the United States to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital,...more
The children of Apotex pharmaceutical billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey console each other during their memorial, days after what police called their suspicious deaths in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Homeless man Kel sleeps in the spot where he lives in the subway next to Hyde Park Station in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Used plastic candle containers are piled up in a yard before they are decomposed at Plastkom's factory in Jesenice, Slovenia. Plastkom, a Slovenian candle-recycling company that is one of the few of its kind in Europe, decomposes about 1,400 tonnes...more
Catalan Ciudadanos leader Ines Arrimadas (C) smiles next to Ciudadanos national leader Albert Rivera at a Ciudadanos rally after results were announced in Catalonia's regional elections in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume distributes a doll to students during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart school in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sergej W., who is suspected of detonating three bombs, targeting the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus in April, arrives to stand trial at a German state court in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Australian police stand near a crashed vehicle after they arrested the driver of a vehicle that had ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Luis Ascui
Kobe Steel Executive Vice President Naoto Umehara bows to apologise during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man exercises early in the morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. tourists Stafford Newsome and Kaitlin Taft, sit in a Volkswagen Beetle, the "world's smallest hotel", as his owner Mohammed Al-Malahim claims, in Shoubak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A girl cries as her mother combs her hair outside their home on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Lottery balls are lifted before being dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the last week.
Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.