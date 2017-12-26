Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden with members of the Cryophile winter swimming club forming with their bodies a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River to mark the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, December 24, 2017
General view of the scene of a crash involving a passenger bus that swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass in Moscow, Russia. Courtesy of Alexey Abanin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Members of ice swimming club "Berliner Seehunde" (Berlin Seals) take a dip in the Orankesee lake in Berlin as part of their traditional Christmas ice swimming session, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Members of the U.S. army play guitars during Christmas Eve celebrations at a U.S. airfield in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they stand on a rescue boat upon arrival on Christmas day at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
People take a selfie in front of the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman holds a child as she waits for rice delivery at the Nayapara refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the convoy of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
Members of a family displaced by the war in the northwestern areas of Yemen sit in their makeshift hut on a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
President Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, December 24, 2017
Pope Francis holds a statuette of baby Jesus during the traditional midnight mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), arrives to cast his ballot during presidential elections at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
A Rohingya refugee stands next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
