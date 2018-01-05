Editors Choice Pictures
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A boy sleds down a Beacon Hill street during Storm Grayson in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snowstorm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Labourers clean an open drain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Aliaksandra Sasnovich�of Belarus celebrates defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova�in their women's semi-final match. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton
Rohingya refugee children sit inside a classroom at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men struggle against wind and snow as they push a shopping cart across 125th street in upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ezzeya Daraghmeh, an 82-year-old Palestinian woman who said she has kept parts of her hair she cut over 67 years, holds her collected hair as she stuffs it in a pillow, in the West Bank town of Tubas. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A wholesaler checks the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Relatives of slain persons react at a crime scene where their loved ones were gunned down by unknown assailants at a garage in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Commemorative gifts ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen displayed for sale in a shop in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys stands near a damaged site after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta in action against Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man takes a picture as high waves hit the waterfront in Marseille after storm Eleanor hit France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A police officer in civilian clothing arranges packages of cocaine, seized from a ship stopped in international waters, before their incineration at a military base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Roberto Guzman
A demonstrator gives a flower to a riot police officer during a rally protest against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
David Harris uses a chainsaw to clear a tree that fell on a neighbour's home as heavy rain and gusting winds from Winter Storm Grayson cause disruptions in Halifax, Canada. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese
Tourists pose with the charging bull statue during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ride their camels during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Workers remove snow during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
