Pictures | Thu Jan 11, 2018 | 1:10pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
1 / 24
Nederlandse Kooikerhondje dogs Rhett (L) and Escher (C) along with a Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen named Juno (R), new breeds recognized by American Kennel Club (AKC), stand during a meet-the-breeds event at the AKC offices in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
2 / 24
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
3 / 24
A view shows the scene of an incident involving an armoured personnel carrier (APC) which was rammed by a man into a shop window, before he climbed through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine, in the town of Apatity, Russia. REUTERS/Albert Borkin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
4 / 24
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
5 / 24
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
6 / 24
A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
7 / 24
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
8 / 24
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
9 / 24
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
10 / 24
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
11 / 24
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
12 / 24
Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Shamiel Stevenson (23) and guard Marcus Carr (5). Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
13 / 24
Conjoined twins Haneen and Farah are seen in an incubator at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
14 / 24
Joan Barreda Bort of Spain drives his Honda during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
15 / 24
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
16 / 24
A competitor reacts backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
17 / 24
A Palestinian man pets a horse in the living room of horse trader Fares Salem in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of A-tur. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
18 / 24
Jordan Jtakin walks though a 5G wireless broadband technology display in the Intel booth during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
19 / 24
Pope Francis poses with Italian Guardia di Finanza cadets during the general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
20 / 24
A Rohingya refugee walks next to a pond in the early morning at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
21 / 24
Members of Xarxa theater company perform "Fahrenheit Ara Pacis" during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
22 / 24
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
23 / 24
South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends his New Year news conference at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
24 / 24
