Editors Choice Pictures
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province, Philippine. REUTERS/Stringer
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly-remodeled Pyongyang Teacher Training College. KCNA/via REUTERS
Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon arrives for an interview by the House Intelligence Committee investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su, Vice Chairman of Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, crosses the concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone...more
Dr. Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash during another mild eruption in Legazpi City, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot policemen block access at a camp of supporters of Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili near the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksym Tebukhukhov
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita,representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A crocodile that has had a motorcycle tyre arouund its neck for at least 2 years, sunbaths on a beach in Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/ via REUTERS
A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet as raindrops are seen, outside her family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A giraffe is seen during a photocall for the presentation of the 42nd International festival circus of Monte Carlo in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Visitors are seen at the exhibition "What Were You Wearing?" that showcases the stories of U.S. student rape victims through representations of the outfits they wore during their assault, in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, Belgium....more
Luc Abalo of France and goalkeeper Viachaslau Saldatsenka of Belarus in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Trump's first year in office
Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.