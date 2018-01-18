Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A man selects deli from a partially empty refrigerator at a supermarket in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge greets patient Rafael Chana, 4, during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, in London. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland. The banner reads 'Women's rights - women's business'. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet as raindrops are seen, outside her family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's saint patron of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Waves crash on the lighthouse of "La Isla del Mouro" in the port town of Santander, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A worker closes the security shutter of a window display at a shoes store in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Drayang dancer Lhaden, 38, prepares to leave her house and go to work in a bar in the capital city of Thimphu, Bhutan. Lhaden, a divorced mother-of-two, dances until midnight, and like thousands of her compatriots, is struggling to make ends meet. "I'm not happy or sad about things, I have no other choice," she said. Lhaden, who earns $125 a month, is counting the pennies. "I live in such a small flat so I can afford food and clothes." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Former student leader Joshua Wong reacts outside High Court before receiving his sentence in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
SEED Solutions' platform robot SEED-Noid picks up tea leaf from a tea tree during its demonstration at Robot Development & Application Expo in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and Matthieu Baumel of France drive their Toyota during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A man and dog walk in the falling snow in Rockland Lake State Park near the Hudson River in Clarkstown, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Residents of the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) react after the French government's official announcement to abandon the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO) project in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
David Goffin of Belgium meets a koala during a promotional event for the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Tennis Australia/Fiona Hamilton/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Son of Russian former figure skater Evgeni Plushenko, Alexander performs at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
