Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 22, 2018 | 12:50pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 24
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 24
Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario...more

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 24
Revellers dressed as devils walk among fireworks during "Correfocs" (fire runs), traditional celebrations in eastern Spain with people dressed as dancing devils while lighting fireworks among crowds of spectators, to mark the end of the local festivities in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Revellers dressed as devils walk among fireworks during "Correfocs" (fire runs), traditional celebrations in eastern Spain with people dressed as dancing devils while lighting fireworks among crowds of spectators, to mark the end of the local...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Revellers dressed as devils walk among fireworks during "Correfocs" (fire runs), traditional celebrations in eastern Spain with people dressed as dancing devils while lighting fireworks among crowds of spectators, to mark the end of the local festivities in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
4 / 24
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters pray at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters pray at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters pray at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 24
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
6 / 24
Palestinian fishermen warm themselves by a fire at a beach on a winter day, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian fishermen warm themselves by a fire at a beach on a winter day, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Palestinian fishermen warm themselves by a fire at a beach on a winter day, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 24
Riot policemen fire teargas canisters to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Catholic activists in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Riot policemen fire teargas canisters to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Catholic activists in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Riot policemen fire teargas canisters to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Catholic activists in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
8 / 24
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
9 / 24
Schoolfriends bring yellow flowers to represent sunshine as they queue up to view Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's coffin as it is carried into St. Joseph's Church for a public reposal in Limerick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Schoolfriends bring yellow flowers to represent sunshine as they queue up to view Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's coffin as it is carried into St. Joseph's Church for a public reposal in Limerick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Schoolfriends bring yellow flowers to represent sunshine as they queue up to view Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's coffin as it is carried into St. Joseph's Church for a public reposal in Limerick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 24
People dressed as a wall take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People dressed as a wall take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People dressed as a wall take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 24
Aerobatic dancers under the direction of Spanish theatrical company La Fura dels Baus perform in "The Rise of the Tritons" during the opening of Valletta 2018, European Capital of Culture, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Aerobatic dancers under the direction of Spanish theatrical company La Fura dels Baus perform in "The Rise of the Tritons" during the opening of Valletta 2018, European Capital of Culture, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Aerobatic dancers under the direction of Spanish theatrical company La Fura dels Baus perform in "The Rise of the Tritons" during the opening of Valletta 2018, European Capital of Culture, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
12 / 24
Palestinians take part in a protest against aid cut, outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) office, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians take part in a protest against aid cut, outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) office, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Palestinians take part in a protest against aid cut, outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) office, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
13 / 24
Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 24
A statue of Alexander the Great is seen through waving Greek national flags during a rally against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A statue of Alexander the Great is seen through waving Greek national flags during a rally against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern city...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A statue of Alexander the Great is seen through waving Greek national flags during a rally against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
15 / 24
Lyubov Valiyeva, member of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, sprinkles herself with snow from branches of a pine on a bank of the Yenisei Riverr, with the air temperature at about minus 38 degrees Celsius (minus 36.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Lyubov Valiyeva, member of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, sprinkles herself with snow from branches of a pine on a bank of the Yenisei Riverr, with the air temperature at about minus 38 degrees Celsius (minus 36.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Lyubov Valiyeva, member of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, sprinkles herself with snow from branches of a pine on a bank of the Yenisei Riverr, with the air temperature at about minus 38 degrees Celsius (minus 36.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
16 / 24
A girl wears a Venezuelan flag as Venezuelan security forces block access to opposition supporters and mourners of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez to the main morgue of the city, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A girl wears a Venezuelan flag as Venezuelan security forces block access to opposition supporters and mourners of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez to the main morgue of the city, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A girl wears a Venezuelan flag as Venezuelan security forces block access to opposition supporters and mourners of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez to the main morgue of the city, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 24
Relatives mourn next to the dead body of a victim, who was killed in Saturday�s fire in a warehouse, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn next to the dead body of a victim, who was killed in Saturday�s fire in a warehouse, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Relatives mourn next to the dead body of a victim, who was killed in Saturday�s fire in a warehouse, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 24
Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. Shin Joon-hee/Yonhap via REUTERS

Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. Shin Joon-hee/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. Shin Joon-hee/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 24
Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, films with a mobile phone a line of soldiers during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, films with a mobile phone a line of soldiers during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, films with a mobile phone a line of soldiers during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
21 / 24
Relatives and mourners of Jose Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, part of the team of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez, react next to their gravesites, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Relatives and mourners of Jose Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, part of the team of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez, react next to their gravesites, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Relatives and mourners of Jose Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, part of the team of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Perez, react next to their gravesites, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
22 / 24
A balloon is tied to a child's push chair during the Tamborrada on the Day of San Sebastian, in which people dressed as Napoleonic era soldiers and cooks perform in a twenty four hour drum and wine barrel playing session, interspersed with eating and drinking, in the Basque coastal town of San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A balloon is tied to a child's push chair during the Tamborrada on the Day of San Sebastian, in which people dressed as Napoleonic era soldiers and cooks perform in a twenty four hour drum and wine barrel playing session, interspersed with eating and...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
A balloon is tied to a child's push chair during the Tamborrada on the Day of San Sebastian, in which people dressed as Napoleonic era soldiers and cooks perform in a twenty four hour drum and wine barrel playing session, interspersed with eating and drinking, in the Basque coastal town of San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
23 / 24
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Jan 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Jan 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Jan 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

The Japanese capital dug out from heavy snow that had snarled traffic, trapping cars on bridges and in tunnels, although transport delays remained around the metropolis.

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Disney character Minnie Mouse is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 100 women deliver victim impact statements during sentencing for former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple counts of sexual assault.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.

Dog sledding in Scotland

Dog sledding in Scotland

Mushing with the mutts in preparation for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast