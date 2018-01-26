Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to attendees after a round of meetings during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between Police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A student walks past rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held area in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Tourists walk along the coastline at Dwejra outside the village of San Lawrenz on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Actress Mila Kunis gets a kiss from a theatrical performer as she receives the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2018 Woman of the Year pudding pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Trees and leaves are covered by ash after Mount Mayon volcano spewed lava and other material in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Australian flag flies underneath a military helicopter past the Sydney Opera House as a performer balances on a flyboard during celebrations for Australia Day, which marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788, on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business men and CEO's during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Protestors use smoke flares during a rally against government's drug policy in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister's Justin Trudeau's socks are seen as he attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits outside his make-shift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Models present creations from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A demonstrator dances during a demonstration against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez near the National Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The words read "#JOH out." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
An aerial view shows a car driving along a bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
