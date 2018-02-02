Editors Choice Pictures
The super blue moon illuminates Mayon Volcano as it spews lava during a mild eruption, hours after a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Martin Rodriguez looks at a damaged street outside his house, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Comerio, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A policeman takes part in an operation against drug dealers in the Cidade de Deus slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fire victims sift through the ruins of their houses that were gutted by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Local residents ride on a bus in the city of Guantanamo, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
French President Emmanuel Macron wears a fez during his tour of the Medina (old town) of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Muslim Senegalese American Fatou Goumbala takes part in a World Hijab Day rally held in front of New York City Hall in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Young boys swim in a road under repair in Tondo district, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
People crowd around the carcass of a 17 meter long sperm whale washed ashore in Bombana Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Jojon/via REUTERS
Sri Lanka's military members march with the national flags at the parade during a rehearsal for Sri Lanka's 70th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Children play football at what used to be a coal mine in Jerada, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Barrio 18 gang members sit in court awaiting their sentences in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Michigan State University student Isabella Ndlebe stops to look at "The Rock" painted with the names of assault victims of Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault, in East Lansing,...more
Workers roll out a red carpet for Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, to walk down on their arrival at Gardermoen Airport in Oslo, Norway. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is upended by New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley after dunking. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
China Railway High-speed Harmony bullet trains are seen at a high-speed train maintenance base, as the Spring Festival travel rush begins, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
Angel Colon plays the guitar outside a little hut, in which he lives since his house was destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, in Comerio, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People ride the world's longest zip-line over Ras al-Khamiah's Jabal Jais Mountain, UAE. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho, currently a law student at Dongguk University, holds up his crutches during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A full moon 'supermoon' is pictured next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Artist Daria Marchenko attempts to adjust the lighting to properly capture a portrait of President Trump made of coins and casino tokens by herself and Daniel D. Green in a classroom in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
