Mon Feb 5, 2018

Editors Choice Pictures

Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency responders are at the scene after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train and derailed in Cayce, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Emergency responders are at the scene after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train and derailed in Cayce, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Emergency responders are at the scene after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train and derailed in Cayce, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan shields his eyes from the sun and displays a watch he is wearing during a photo session at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan shields his eyes from the sun and displays a watch he is wearing during a photo session at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan shields his eyes from the sun and displays a watch he is wearing during a photo session at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman dressed up as a character from The Handmaid's Tale series votes during the presidential election in Heredia, Costa Rica. ANGELICA LEON/via REUTERS

A woman dressed up as a character from The Handmaid's Tale series votes during the presidential election in Heredia, Costa Rica. ANGELICA LEON/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A woman dressed up as a character from The Handmaid's Tale series votes during the presidential election in Heredia, Costa Rica. ANGELICA LEON/via REUTERS
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during a rally to commemorate the 26th anniversary of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during a rally to commemorate the 26th anniversary of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during a rally to commemorate the 26th anniversary of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sri Lanka's navy fires a gun salute during the Sri Lanka's 70th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's navy fires a gun salute during the Sri Lanka's 70th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Sri Lanka's navy fires a gun salute during the Sri Lanka's 70th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis poses with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool

Pope Francis poses with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Pope Francis poses with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool
An entertainer attempts to direct traffic as he attends an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at All Saints Church in Haggerston, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

An entertainer attempts to direct traffic as he attends an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at All Saints Church in Haggerston, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
An entertainer attempts to direct traffic as he attends an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at All Saints Church in Haggerston, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man, whose wife was arrested during an anti-drug operation and has a bout of tuberculosis, coughs outside a window while his daughter plays with candles inside a shanty in Navotas, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

A man, whose wife was arrested during an anti-drug operation and has a bout of tuberculosis, coughs outside a window while his daughter plays with candles inside a shanty in Navotas, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A man, whose wife was arrested during an anti-drug operation and has a bout of tuberculosis, coughs outside a window while his daughter plays with candles inside a shanty in Navotas, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the trial of a trackless tramway, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the trial of a trackless tramway, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the trial of a trackless tramway, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A worker unloads fish from a taxi boot at a fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker unloads fish from a taxi boot at a fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A worker unloads fish from a taxi boot at a fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as Ceu na Terra (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as Ceu na Terra (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as Ceu na Terra (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Myanmar military troops take part in a military exercise at Ayeyarwaddy delta region in Myanmar. REUTERS/Lynn Bo Bo/Pool

Myanmar military troops take part in a military exercise at Ayeyarwaddy delta region in Myanmar. REUTERS/Lynn Bo Bo/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Myanmar military troops take part in a military exercise at Ayeyarwaddy delta region in Myanmar. REUTERS/Lynn Bo Bo/Pool
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as Academicos do Baixa Augusta (Academics of Baixa Augusta neighbourhood ), during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Revellers take part in an annual block party known as Academicos do Baixa Augusta (Academics of Baixa Augusta neighbourhood ), during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as Academicos do Baixa Augusta (Academics of Baixa Augusta neighbourhood ), during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
