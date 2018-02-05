Editors Choice Pictures
Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency responders are at the scene after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train and derailed in Cayce, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s F-16C aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan shields his eyes from the sun and displays a watch he is wearing during a photo session at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman dressed up as a character from The Handmaid's Tale series votes during the presidential election in Heredia, Costa Rica. ANGELICA LEON/via REUTERS
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during a rally to commemorate the 26th anniversary of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sri Lanka's navy fires a gun salute during the Sri Lanka's 70th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis poses with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool
An entertainer attempts to direct traffic as he attends an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at All Saints Church in Haggerston, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man, whose wife was arrested during an anti-drug operation and has a bout of tuberculosis, coughs outside a window while his daughter plays with candles inside a shanty in Navotas, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the trial of a trackless tramway, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A worker unloads fish from a taxi boot at a fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as Ceu na Terra (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Myanmar military troops take part in a military exercise at Ayeyarwaddy delta region in Myanmar. REUTERS/Lynn Bo Bo/Pool
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as Academicos do Baixa Augusta (Academics of Baixa Augusta neighbourhood ), during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatics Team T-50 aircrafts perform a manoeuvre during a preview of their aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
