Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 12, 2018 | 12:35pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in the town of Marea in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in the town of Marea in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in the town of Marea in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 24
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
2 / 24
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 24
A part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, is seen at the scene of the incident outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, is seen at the scene of the incident outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, is seen at the scene of the incident outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 24
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 24
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 24
Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride as she poses for her own photographer during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride as she poses for her own photographer during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride as she poses for her own photographer during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 24
Israeli security forces examine the remains of an F-16 Israeli war plane near the Israeli village of Harduf. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli security forces examine the remains of an F-16 Israeli war plane near the Israeli village of Harduf. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Israeli security forces examine the remains of an F-16 Israeli war plane near the Israeli village of Harduf. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 24
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 24
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 24
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 24
Wasps' Dan Robson kicks upfield as Harlequins attempt to block in London. Action Images/Paul Childs

Wasps' Dan Robson kicks upfield as Harlequins attempt to block in London. Action Images/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Wasps' Dan Robson kicks upfield as Harlequins attempt to block in London. Action Images/Paul Childs
Close
12 / 24
Athletes in action during Women's Cross-Country Skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes in action during Women's Cross-Country Skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Athletes in action during Women's Cross-Country Skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 24
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 24
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 24
Rescuers work at the site of a crashed bus in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS

Rescuers work at the site of a crashed bus in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Rescuers work at the site of a crashed bus in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
17 / 24
Revellers from the Peruche Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revellers from the Peruche Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Revellers from the Peruche Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 24
A checkpoint held by Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A checkpoint held by Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A checkpoint held by Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 24
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Men's Luge Singles at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Men's Luge Singles at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Men's Luge Singles at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
20 / 24
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts at the finish line of the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts at the finish line of the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts at the finish line of the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
21 / 24
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. REUTERS/Vincent West

Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
22 / 24
Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Men's Luge Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Men's Luge Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Men's Luge Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
23 / 24
Members of the 'Bloco da Lama' (Block of Mud) group perform on Jabaquara beach, during a carnival festivities in Paraty, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of the 'Bloco da Lama' (Block of Mud) group perform on Jabaquara beach, during a carnival festivities in Paraty, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of the 'Bloco da Lama' (Block of Mud) group perform on Jabaquara beach, during a carnival festivities in Paraty, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

09 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Feb 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Gusty conditions delayed or cancelled events at the Winter Olympics, amid athlete complaints that high wind made conditions too dangerous to compete.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast