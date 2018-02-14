Editors Choice Pictures
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cell phone in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump holds a meeting on trade with members of Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A reveller from Salgueiro performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Models stand during rehearsal before the 3.1 Phillip Lim's 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People dressed as Momotxorros, half bull, half man figures dressed in blood soaked sheepskins, take part in carnival celebrations in Alsasua, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche en Fer (Iron Market), after a fire that affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres...more
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Candles and flowers are placed outside Dresden's Frauenkirche cathedral in Dresden to commemorate the World War II bombing of the city, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts as he waits for his training jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at Nepal Electricity Authority along with his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, a housewife, pose for a picture as they sit inside their shop in Lalitpur, Nepal. Nhuchhe was 17 and Raywoti was 15 when they...more
Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Saudi men perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony following the Men's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in high winds in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Revellers strike each other with pig bladders on a street during carnival celebrations in the northwestern village of Xinzo de Limia, Spain. The revellers are dressed as "Pantalla", in reference to ancient tax collectors, and pursues villagers...more
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar New Year
From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.
Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture
The First Nations Indigenous Warriors was formed to reclaim the streets of Winnipeg's North End, a neighborhood challenged by substance abuse, suicides and the legacy of Canada's colonial policies.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left at least 17 dead.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6
Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody battle against the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 street gangs.
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Art of the skeleton helmet
Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.