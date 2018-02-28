Editors Choice Pictures
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Tourists from Poland float in the Dead Sea during sunset, near Metzoke Dragot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The sun rises behind the Muenster Cathedral during a cold morning in Bern, Switzerland. Picture taken through a metal pipe. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Damien Creller (L), 12, shoots during a clay target youth group shooting meeting in Sunrise, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force (STF) members look on at a rescue demonstration during the 35th anniversary in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Worshippers shout slogans during a protest near the closed entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An injured boy cries as he flees an area where air strikes hit a house in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Soyuz MS-06 capsule carrying the crew of Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan....more
A worshipper touches the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A sunk boat is seen in Bakarac, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A burning vehicle is seen during a major assault against militants by Egyptian Army's soldiers in the troubled northern part of the Sinai peninsula in Al Arish, Egypt. Ministry of Defence/via REUTERS
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force (STF) members perform at a demonstration during the 35th anniversary in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Animal trainer Zoltan Horkai poses with his wolf, Morius, at the Animal Training Center in Godollo, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Roosters fight during a local cockfighting event after Spring Festival holidays in Jinning, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Cast members Mindy Kaling (L), Oprah Winfrey (C) and Reese Witherspoon pose for a portrait while promoting the movie "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner technology to be electroplated in 24 carat gold in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Fulani woman fixes her head scalf on the street of Dapchi, Yobe state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones reacts towards Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Shoes with flowers are pictured during a demonstration against the speech of Seyyed Ali Reza Avai, Minister of Justice of Iran, at the Human Rights Council, in front of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Delaney Tarr walks with other survivors into the office of the House Speaker Paul Ryan for a meeting in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
