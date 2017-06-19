Endgame in Mosul
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Smoke billows from the Islamic State militants positions after an artillery attack by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Egyptian Wasfa Ahmed, a resident of Mosul, holds her two-month-old baby, as two of her children stand next to her, after fleeing her home due to fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division makes his way at the division's temporary headquarters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Iraqi soldiers eat their meal along the road. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier gestures aboard a tank as they advance towards the Islamic State-held Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Civilians fleeing the fighting arrive at a processing center before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division gives water to a girl that fled her home near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Iraqi soldiers look out from a tank as they advance towards Islamic State positions in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A ferris wheel is seen at a processing center where civilians fleeing the fighting are screened before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Debris flies as smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State positions in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
After the fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision...
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.