Ex-Trump campaign chief charged
Federal agents arrive with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (back seat) at the federal courthouse in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia this morning. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kathleen Manafort tries to put a credential on her husband Paul Manafort as he talks on the phone from the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway and Paul Manafort speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in Manhattan, August 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paul Manafort walks through a hallway in the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paul Manafort departs a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paul Manafort talks to the media from the Trump family box on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Catalonia declares independence
Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.
When Hurricane Sandy struck
Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run
Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya wait in the rain to for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.
Pride in Taipei
People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.
Kenya's president wins re-run election
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.
Catalonia declares independence
Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.