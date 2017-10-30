Edition:
Mon Oct 30, 2017

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Federal agents arrive with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (back seat) at the federal courthouse in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Federal agents arrive with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (back seat) at the federal courthouse in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Federal agents arrive with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (back seat) at the federal courthouse in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia this morning. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia this morning. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia this morning. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kathleen Manafort tries to put a credential on her husband Paul Manafort as he talks on the phone from the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Kathleen Manafort tries to put a credential on her husband Paul Manafort as he talks on the phone from the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Kathleen Manafort tries to put a credential on her husband Paul Manafort as he talks on the phone from the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway and Paul Manafort speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in Manhattan, August 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway and Paul Manafort speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in Manhattan, August 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway and Paul Manafort speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in Manhattan, August 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paul Manafort walks through a hallway in the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Paul Manafort walks through a hallway in the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Paul Manafort walks through a hallway in the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paul Manafort departs a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Paul Manafort departs a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Paul Manafort departs a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paul Manafort talks to the media from the Trump family box on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Paul Manafort talks to the media from the Trump family box on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Paul Manafort talks to the media from the Trump family box on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
