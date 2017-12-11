Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NYPD Crime Scene Investigation team are seen outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
New York State Police officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A police officer stands guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers and an FBI agent stand outside the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police gather outside a house in the Brooklyn borough, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An FBI agent arrives on the scene outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) looks on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police officers stand on a closed West 42nd Street near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An agent wearing a FBI Bomb Technician hat walks outside a home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Homeland Security officials speak with police officers outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
A police K-9 unit patrols outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A passer-by looks over the police tape outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Police cars block the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters stand near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A police officer walks down the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Day of rage
Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision
President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.