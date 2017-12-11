Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 11, 2017 | 7:15pm GMT

Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority

Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 22
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 22
NYPD Crime Scene Investigation team are seen outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NYPD Crime Scene Investigation team are seen outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
NYPD Crime Scene Investigation team are seen outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 22
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Close
4 / 22
New York State Police officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

New York State Police officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
New York State Police officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
5 / 22
A police officer stands guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A police officer stands guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A police officer stands guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 22
Police officers and an FBI agent stand outside the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police officers and an FBI agent stand outside the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers and an FBI agent stand outside the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 22
Police gather outside a house in the Brooklyn borough, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police gather outside a house in the Brooklyn borough, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police gather outside a house in the Brooklyn borough, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 22
An FBI agent arrives on the scene outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An FBI agent arrives on the scene outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
An FBI agent arrives on the scene outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 22
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand guard near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
10 / 22
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) looks on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) looks on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) looks on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 22
Police officers stand on a closed West 42nd Street near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Police officers stand on a closed West 42nd Street near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand on a closed West 42nd Street near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 22
An agent wearing a FBI Bomb Technician hat walks outside a home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An agent wearing a FBI Bomb Technician hat walks outside a home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
An agent wearing a FBI Bomb Technician hat walks outside a home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, while they investigate an earlier incident of the reported explosion at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 22
Homeland Security officials speak with police officers outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Homeland Security officials speak with police officers outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Homeland Security officials speak with police officers outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 22
Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Close
15 / 22
A police K-9 unit patrols outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A police K-9 unit patrols outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A police K-9 unit patrols outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 22
A passer-by looks over the police tape outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A passer-by looks over the police tape outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A passer-by looks over the police tape outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 22
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 22
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority. REUTERS/Edward Tobin
Close
19 / 22
Police cars block the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police cars block the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Police cars block the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 22
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters stand near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters stand near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters stand near Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
21 / 22
A police officer walks down the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A police officer walks down the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A police officer walks down the street outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

08 Dec 2017
Day of rage

Day of rage

Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the...

08 Dec 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 Dec 2017
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

07 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast