Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the women's luge singles victory ceremony as the wind blows the hat of a hostess, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A ski gate is blown by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A gatekeeper chases after his ski that is blown away by the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of Yongpyong Alpine Centre as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains in the biathlon as the wind blows, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Windy conditions at the Phoenix Snow Park ahead of men's halfpipe qualifications, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nathan Johnstone of Australia competes in men's halfpipe qualifications in strong wind, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volunteers and gate keepers remove ski gates after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Sofia Goggia of Italy leaves after the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The finish sign is taken down at the Alpine venue after the men's�downhill�was postponed due to strong winds, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A gatekeeper protects himself against the wind as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A steward stands in windy conditions as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Strong winds are seen before the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Aimee Fuller of Britain opens her arms to show how windy it is during women's slopestyle finals, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Course workers are seen as the women's giant slalom is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wind at the snowboard venue during men's slopestyle qualifications, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile
The Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race takes riders down the streets and over jumps in the city of Valparaiso, Chile.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Best of Pyeongchang opening ceremony
Highlights from the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.
Westminster Dog Show
Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana
Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.
Fire rips through historic Haiti market
A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Lunar New Year
From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.