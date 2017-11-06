Faces of the Rohingya
Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, shows his injury outside a medical centre after seeing a doctor, at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee woman to come out of Naf river as Rohingya refugees cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees make their way to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palang Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee girl waits to be taken to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mobaras Kharun, 40, carrying her newborn baby, and her daughter Shufaida Begum, 6, pose for a picture as they stand in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya receives water after she is carried to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way as she crosses from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017....more
Nur Kolima, 30, rests as her son sits next to her after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way as they cross from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman carries her daughter as she walks through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar wait on a truck that will take them to a refugee camp from a relief centre in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees walk through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees carry their sick 18-year-old son, Mohammed as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee girl listens during a Quran reading lesson in a mosque in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee boy is held by his brother at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee boy, who crossed the border from Myanmar this week, takes shelter at Long Beach Primary School, in the Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.