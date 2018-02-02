Edition:
Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Randall Margraves (L) lunges at Larry Nassar (wearing orange), during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan. The enraged father of three daughters sexually abused by Nassar charged towards the former USA Gymnastics national team doctor and tried to attack him during a sentencing hearing in a Michigan courtroom on Friday. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Randall Margraves was nearly within striking distance of Nassar before court guards tackled him roughly to the ground in front of his shocked daughters. The judge later accepted Margraves' account that he "lost control" of his emotions as he listened to his daughters describe Nassar's abuse and said she would not punish him. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The chaotic scene began after sisters Lauren and Madison Margraves (pictured speaking) had finished tearfully reading their victim statements on the second day of hearings at a court in Eaton County, much as nearly 200 women have done before them at earlier hearings. Standing alongside his daughters and wife, Randall Margraves, a tall man with an intense gaze dressed in an electricians' union sweatshirt, then asked to speak. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

"I would ask you as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he said to the judge, gesturing toward Nassar, who has already been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison at an earlier hearing after pleading guilty to molesting young women under the guise of medical treatment. Judge Janice Cunningham told him he knew she could not do that, and chastised him after he called Nassar a son of a bitch. He asked for one minute alone instead. The judge demurred as some in the courtroom laughed uncomfortably. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Margraves then bolted towards Nassar, seated in an orange jumpsuit behind a nearby table. His daughters' hands flew to their mouths, and one of Nassar's lawyers moved to shield his client. Gasps, cries and shouts filled the courtroom as Margraves was wrestled to the ground, knocking things off a desk on the way down, and put in handcuffs while Nassar was taken out to safety. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

"One minute!" he demanded repeatedly, his head pinned to the floor. As court officers pulled him from the room, he implored them, "What if this happened to you guys?" Some victims fled the room in tears. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Looking distressed, the lead prosecutor, Angela Povilaitis, turned to the victims and relatives in the courtroom and tried to restore calm, saying she did not want to see anyone else end up in handcuffs. "I understand Mr. Margraves' frustration but you cannot do this," she said. "This is not helping your children." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Eaton County Sheriffs restrain Randall Margraves. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Eaton County Sheriffs restrain Randall Margraves. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

During the lunch break, a handcuffed Margraves was brought back in from a courthouse cell for the judge to decide whether to hold him in contempt. Accompanied by a lawyer, he said he did not know exactly what his daughters were going to say. "I got to hear that, and I got to see Larry Nassar over here shaking his head 'no,' like it didn't happen," he said. "I'm embarrassed and apologize," said Margraves. The judge accepted his explanation, though she made him promise he would not do anything like that again. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The hearing resumed after a short break, with the judge addressing what she called a "scary" scene. "My heart started beating fast and my legs started shaking," Judge Janice Cunningham said. "We cannot react by using physical violence," she told the courtroom, noting she could not imagine Margraves' pain as a father. "There is no way that this court is going to issue any type of punishment, given the circumstances of this case," Cunningham said. "My heart does go out to you and your family for what has happened to you." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

