FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos

Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children during an event to honour the citizens of Lesbos for their contribution to the refugee crisis, organised by the Municipality of the island, the Barcelona Football Club Foundation and the Barcelona player's Association in the city of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

