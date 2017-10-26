Flashback: JFK assassination
President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride in a limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated, in Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963. Walt Cisco/Dallas Morning News/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo...more
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
President John F. Kennedy reaches out to the crowd gathered at the Hotel Texas Parking Lot Rally in Fort Worth, Texas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Television footage of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine in the moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File Photo
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, Texas minutes before his assassination. JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/File Photo via REUTERS
President John F. Kennedy (C), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (R) and Texas Governor John Connally (L) and his wife are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot. REUTERS/Victor Hugo King/Library of Congress/Handout
Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination, cover their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired. Cecil W. Stoughton/White...more
Secret Service agents and local police examine the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital. JFK...more
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson (C) takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes (2nd from L) as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (2nd from R) stands at his side aboard Air Force just two hours after Kennedy was shot. JFK...more
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is loaded aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
Cars travel on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
First lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, walk into the White House grand foyer behind his casket upon its return from Dallas to Washington in the early morning hours of November 23, 1963. JFK...more
The casket of President John F. Kennedy is pictured during his funeral procession from the White House to the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps/The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Handout
President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession to his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, November 24, 1963. The General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library are seen on the...more
Family members of President John F. Kennedy, including his brother Robert F. Kennedy (2ndL), sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford (3rdL), daughter Caroline Kennedy, former first Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (2ndR) and son John F. Kennedy, Jr., depart the...more
Lee Harvey Oswald, accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, is pictured holding a rifle in this undated Dallas Police Department Archive image. This photo, described as showing Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers...more
The former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street is seen in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout
A Dallas Police Department vehicle is seen parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and...more
An unidentified uniformed police officer is seen pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture. The image states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat" when he was arrested. Dallas Police...more
Lee Harvey Oswald is pictured with Dallas police Sgt. Warren (R) and a fellow officer. Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph. JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show
Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run
Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.
Catalonia declares independence
Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
In the ruins of Marawi
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.