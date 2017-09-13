Florida Keys damage from above
A destroyed marina in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sunken boat in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A bridge with boats washed up under in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats washed ashore in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats lined up in a canal for protection in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Irma's trail of devastation in Florida
Images from Florida following Hurricane Irma.
Houston after Harvey
The disrupted lives of Houston's residents.
Saint Martin devastated by Irma
Nearly a third of all buildings on the Dutch half of the Caribbean island of Saint Martin were destroyed and more than 90 percent damaged by Hurricane Irma,...
Remembering 9/11: 16 years on
Memorial services remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.