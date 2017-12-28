Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 28, 2017 | 3:30pm GMT

Flour war in Spain

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
1 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
2 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
3 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
4 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
5 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
6 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
7 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
8 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
9 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Next Slideshows

Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

27 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

26 Dec 2017
Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

22 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

22 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast