Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
