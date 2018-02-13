Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 13, 2018 | 12:35am GMT

Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
1 / 17
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
2 / 17
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
3 / 17
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
4 / 17
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
5 / 17
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
6 / 17
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
7 / 17
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
8 / 17
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 17
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
10 / 17
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
11 / 17
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
12 / 17
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
13 / 17
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
14 / 17
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
15 / 17
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
16 / 17
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Next Slideshows

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

12 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

12 Feb 2018
Best of Pyeongchang opening ceremony

Best of Pyeongchang opening ceremony

Highlights from the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

12 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

12 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast