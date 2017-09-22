Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel
The Movement Hotel, which opened this month in one tower of the Bijlmerbajes, once the Netherlands' most notorious prison, offers both a unique experience for its guests and a glimpse of a more hopeful future for its employees. The hotel is staffed...more
A visitor takes photos inside the former The Bijlmerbajes prison turned Movement Hotel. The staff know their residence status is uncertain, but all hope to gain experience and build up their resumes as they dream of future employment in a more normal...more
View of a cell. For guests, the hotel offers an experience of a bit of Amsterdam history, complete with observation cameras in the elevators and barbed wire on some of the outer walls. The prison was shut in June 2016. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Housekeeping Manager Ella Delsanto and Monjid, an asylum seeker from Syria, are seen inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. The Bijlmerbajes once housed notorious criminals, including the group that kidnapped beer magnate Freddy Heineken in 1983 for...more
Asylum seekers, Monjid from Syria (L) and Bassit from Egypt, welcome a visitor. Rob Hoogerwerf, the Dutchman who organised the project with donations and the help of various authorities, says the staff are working toward a certificate that would let...more
Asylum seeker Monjid from Syria brings food to visitors. Rooms cost 99-140 euros ($119-$168) a night. Each is decorated with a single word on the wall intended to invoke the many contradictions of the place: "Freedom?" REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
View of a control room inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. "We were looking for something different ... and at the last moment, we saw this place," said Andrea Legaspi, a Spanish law student attracted by the chance to get some kind of feel of...more
Project leader Rob Hoogerwerf poses inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
An unidentified asylum seeker prays inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
View through a window of the former Bijlmerbajes prison. Last week the city announced that next year it will start redeveloping the whole area into a new "Bajes" neighborhood designed by the architecture firm OMA. That means the hotel will probably...more
Housekeeping manager Ella Delsanto talks with an unidentified asylum-seeker. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
An unidentified asylum seeker stands inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
View of the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
