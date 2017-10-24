Edition:
French forces fight insurgency in Mali

A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants that began in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane where they work alongside 10,000 U.N. peacekeepers in Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier of the 13th engineering regiment controls a touareg home near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers patrol in an armoured vehicle during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Tassiga, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Children hold hands as they walk in the street in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers check their night vision binoculars during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier exercises at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Malian Armed Forces soldier is pictured near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of a French military medical unit conduct an assistance operation for the population during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of a French military medical unit conduct an assistance operation with children from nomadic families in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Sud-Aviation Puma military helicopter flies over the region of Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier shaves at a transit camp in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers exercise at a transit camp in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of a French military medical unit carry an injured soldier towards a NH 90 Caiman helicopter in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Troops from the Malian Armed Forces and French soldiers conduct a joint patrol in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers of the infantry regiment are pictured at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A soldier of the Malian Armed Forces serves tea in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier from the 5th combat helicopter regiment mans a machine gun of a Sud-Aviation Puma military helicopter in the region of Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers of the 25th Air engineer regiment work on the tarmac at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Children play on a street in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Women fetch water in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of a French military medical unit conduct an assistance operation for the population in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers open a road near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers install their tents for the night in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier checks the IMEI number of a mobile phone in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier patrols in a VAB (Vanguard Armoured Vehicle) near Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier greets a child as soldiers conduct a CIMIC (Civil-Military Co-operation) patrol in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier looks at his smartphone at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers patrol in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Women and children are pictured during an assistance operation in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers conduct a CIMIC (Civil-Military Co-operation) patrol in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Troops from the Malian Armed Forces and French soldiers conduct a joint patrol in Tin Hama, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier from the 12th armoured division uses his binoculars in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier exercises at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French soldiers play volleyball at the Operational Desert Plateform Camp (PfOD) in Gao, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier patrols in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

