Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 11:55pm BST

From Russia with love

A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
