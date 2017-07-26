Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 5:57pm BST

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
1 / 12
Lisa and Andrew Roussos, mother and father of Saffie Rose Roussos leave her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Lisa and Andrew Roussos, mother and father of Saffie Rose Roussos leave her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Lisa and Andrew Roussos, mother and father of Saffie Rose Roussos leave her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
2 / 12
A member of the clergy holds a picture of Saffie Rose Roussos. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A member of the clergy holds a picture of Saffie Rose Roussos. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A member of the clergy holds a picture of Saffie Rose Roussos. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
3 / 12
Lisa, mother of Saffie Rose Roussos, leaves her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Lisa, mother of Saffie Rose Roussos, leaves her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Lisa, mother of Saffie Rose Roussos, leaves her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
4 / 12
A woman holds a rose as she listens to the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman holds a rose as she listens to the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A woman holds a rose as she listens to the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
5 / 12
Mourners follow Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin as it is carried into her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Mourners follow Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin as it is carried into her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Mourners follow Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin as it is carried into her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
6 / 12
Andrew Roussos embraces a member of the clergy as he arrives for the funeral of his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos embraces a member of the clergy as he arrives for the funeral of his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Andrew Roussos embraces a member of the clergy as he arrives for the funeral of his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
7 / 12
Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrive for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrive for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrive for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
8 / 12
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
9 / 12
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
10 / 12
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrives for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrives for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrives for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
11 / 12
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
12 / 12

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

26 Jul 2017
Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

25 Jul 2017
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

25 Jul 2017
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

25 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Brazil's Olympic venues today

Brazil's Olympic venues today

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Brains in the Bronx

Brains in the Bronx

Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast