Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Lisa and Andrew Roussos, mother and father of Saffie Rose Roussos leave her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A member of the clergy holds a picture of Saffie Rose Roussos. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Lisa, mother of Saffie Rose Roussos, leaves her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman holds a rose as she listens to the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Mourners follow Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin as it is carried into her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Andrew Roussos embraces a member of the clergy as he arrives for the funeral of his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrive for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrives for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Next Slideshows
Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.
Going hungry in Yemen
Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.
MORE IN PICTURES
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.