Funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
La David Johnson Jr. son of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is presented with an American flag. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, reacts next to Richard Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard member touches an American flag to the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An unidentified honor guard member reacts after the graveside service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson (R), widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson (C) and son Le David Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is comforted by Richard Johnson Jr. (L) and S.J. Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard folds and American flag which was draped on the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) (wearing hat at left) attends the service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, sits with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An honor guard stands at attention after they placed the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, receives the flag which draped his coffin. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) attends the graveside service for U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, is saluted by honor guard members at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
