Pictures | Mon Jul 3, 2017 | 3:56pm BST

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Confederations Cup. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany's players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates with the trophy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Emre Can celebrate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez after the game. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany's team celebrates. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko look on as Chile�s Claudio Bravo is awarded the golden glove after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates with the trophy and teammates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Jonas Hector celebrate. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Arturo Vidal reacts. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Claudio Bravo and Germany�s Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich in action with Chile�s Jean Beausejour. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez shoots as Germany�s Marc-Andre ter Stegen comes out to block. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Gonzalo Jara. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel clash with Germany�s Joshua Kimmich. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Arturo Vidal as referee Milorad Mazic attempts to break it up. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez and Marcelo Diaz react. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Germany�s Joshua Kimmich are shown yellow cards by referee Milorad Mazic. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany�s Emre Can reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Eduardo Vargas in action with Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Gary Medel and Gonzalo Jara try to grab the ball from Germany�s Emre Can. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Germany coach Joachim Low reacts. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
