Glastonbury Festival
Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Michael Eavis acknowledge the crowd after addressing revellers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Radiohead performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Barry Gibb performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller sleeps at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Biffy Clyro perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller dressed as Spiderman goes to the toilet. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers walk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A performance artist dislocates his shoulder as revellers watch in Block 9. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Foo Fighters perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brooklyn Beckham walks with revellers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch the Arcadia performance. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Killer Mike from Run The Jewels performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller wears sunglasses. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The National perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
