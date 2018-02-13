Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after winning the gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts during the victory ceremony following the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Team Canada celebrates winning gold in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gold medalist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea on the podium after winning the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S. looks on during the flower ceremony for the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Perrine Laffont of France celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Moguls. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning the Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medalist Marcel Hirscher of Austria, silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France and bronze medalist Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France on the podium after the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada reacts after winning the gold medal in Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway, silver medalist Katharina Althaus of Germany and bronze medalist Sara Takanashi of Japan on the podium after the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada on the podium following the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after winning the Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands on the podium after the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany on the podium after winning the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, silver medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands on the podium following the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Marte Olsbu of Norway and bronze medalist Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic on the podium following the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Obamas unveil official portraits
Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.
Westminster Dog Show
Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana
Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.
Fire rips through historic Haiti market
A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Lunar New Year
From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.