Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll revealing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast for six more weeks of winter. Phil's prognostication, which was delivered at about 7:20 am EST, was met with a mix of cheers and groans from thousands of revelers on Friday who gathered in the town of Punxsutawney about 80 miles (120 km) northeast of Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Alan Freed

