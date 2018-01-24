Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jan 24, 2018 | 3:05pm GMT

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Members of Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Vehicles are seen on fire after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan women leave the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A member of Afghan security forces takes position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan police officers arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
An Afghan police officer takes position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Smoke rises at the site of a blast near the office of the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from Reuters TV footage. REUTERS/ReutersTV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Burnt vehicles are seen at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
