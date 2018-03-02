Habanos in Havana
Yosvani Herrera looks on while working at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Cigar enthusiasts look at cigar boxes for sale at the H. Upmann cigar factory store during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A cigar enthusiast smokes a cigar during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Master roller Jhusat Hernandez Batista rolls a cigar during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Pinar del Rio province in Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Cohiba cigars are displayed during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
18 years-old tobacco farm worker Daidelis Gomez prepares tobacco leaves for drying while working at a tobacco farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer
Master roller Jhusat Hernandez Batista rolls a cigar during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer
A cigar enthusiast takes a selfie at a tobacco farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks through a tobacco plantation at a farm in Pinar del Rio province. REUTERS/Stringer
A cigar enthusiast takes pictures during the opening of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cigars are displayed during the opening ceremony of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
