Pictures | Mon Oct 30, 2017 | 11:00pm GMT

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) accompanies children while President Donald Trump reacts as he and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump attends a Halloween event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a picture as they give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
People attend a Halloween event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
