Halloween night
A remote controlled witch on a broom flies over a Southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as Michael Myers poses for a photograph on Halloween in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A girl wearing a costume stands on a lawn which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A girl wearing a costume walks during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman dressed as singer-songwriter Sia in Wonderland rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person in costume waits at a barricade with police officers for the New York City Halloween parade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person wearing a costume is pictured during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man dressed up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carved pumpkins are pictured outside a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast poses in the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as It or Pennywise rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A child plays before the start of the 27th Annual Kids Halloween Parade in Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) walks with a pair of his staff members dressed in Halloween costumes as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man dressed in a clown costume walks through Times Square on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A person dressed as Jigsaw awaits the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A woman dresses up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People in costume await the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Children wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person in costume participates in the New York City Halloween parade in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man and a girl dressed up in Halloween costumes walk in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
