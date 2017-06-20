Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 20, 2017 | 3:05pm BST

Hats and horses

A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

