Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 6:31pm BST

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl stands in front of an election poster in West Germany in 1975. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl exchange fountain pens after signing a contract in Bonn, 1990. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Helmut Kohl stands hand in hand with former French President Francois Mitterrand during a visit to the Verdun battlefield in 1984. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl shakes hands with his successor Gerhard Schroeder after receiving the Honorary European Citizenship at the EU Vienna Summit, weeks before the birth of the single Euro currency. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
German Chancellor Helmut Kohl walks with retired German Air Force General Johannes Steinhoff and President Ronald Reagan accompanied by retired U.S. General Matthew Ridgway through the German military cemetery in Bitburg in 1985. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Helmut Kohl with President George Bush during Bush's visit to Germany in 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Germany's Chancellor Helmut Kohl admires the western style bolo tie worn by President Bill Clinton at The Fort Restaurant at the Denver Summit of the Eight. Clinton had asked the leaders to wear cowboy boots and casual wear to the dinner, but Kohl kept to the standard coat and tie. REUTERS/File

Germany's Chancellor Helmut Kohl admires the western style bolo tie worn by President Bill Clinton at The Fort Restaurant at the Denver Summit of the Eight. Clinton had asked the leaders to wear cowboy boots and casual wear to the dinner, but Kohl...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
U.S. President Bill Clinton, French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl attend the signing of the Bosnian peace agreement at the Elysee Palace in1995. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Helmut Kohl stands with President Bill Clinton after he was decorated with the Medal of Freedom at the White House. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Helmut Kohl looks on during a parliament session in Bonn. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Helmut Kohl reacts as an eagle sits on his hand during a 1995 awards ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Helmut Kohl waves during a 1990 electoral rally in East Germany. REUTERS/Michael Urban

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Helmut Kohl and President Bill Clinton at the White House in 1993. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Helmut Kohl displays a voting card during the 1998 federal election. Kohl was defeated by Minister-President of Lower Saxony Gerhard Schroder. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Helmut Kohl walk through the gardens of the chancellery in Bonn. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Helmut Kohl greets Pope John Paul II during a private meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Helmut Kohl is hugged by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Helmut Kohl with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. REUTERS/ Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, former U.S. President George Bush and Helmut Kohl attend a ceremony to mark the 20-year anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2009
Helmut Kohl sitting in front of a large photograph of himself during a news conference to promote his book, 'Erinnerungen 1982-1990' (Memories 1982-1990). REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Helmut Kohl toasts with glasses of wine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a ceremony to mark the anniversary of German unification. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, October 01, 2010
Pictures

Podcast