Here comes Santa Claus
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People dressed as Santa Claus parade during the Santa Claus summit in Rakvere, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Icelander Einar Sveinsson, dressed as Santa Claus, signs the cast of Ely Daniela Vasquez during a visit to the Benjamin Bloom National Children Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a zip line towards the Pigeon Rock "Rawshe" to light the Christmas tree in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
People dressed as Santa Claus run during a Christmas race in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber
People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Participants take part in the annual race know as "Run Santa Run" at Fundidora Park in Monterey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man dressed as Santa Claus enjoys the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Revellers dressed in Santa costumes sit on a Trafalgar Square lion as they take part in Santacon, a global annual event in which people dress up in Santa costumes and parade around various cities to celebrate Christmas, in London. REUTERS/Peter...more
Revellers dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday themed outfits celebrate during the annual SantaCon event in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Two men dressed as Santa Claus and Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, stage a performance for visitors at the Royev Ruchey Park in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits on the beach as he waits to take part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People take part in a half naked Santa run in downtown Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
More than a hundred cyclists dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave...
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pilgrimage of the clowns
Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New...
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from Selma
Life in the Alabama city made famous during the Civil Rights era.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
California battles historic wildfire
The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.
Deadly train derailment in Washington
An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.